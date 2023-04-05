BOW Street secured their second consecutive 4-0 win in the Ardal North East with a solid display at Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.
The Magpies beat the same opponents 4-0 at Cae Piod last Saturday and were equally as comfortable in the return fixture.
Rhydian Davies opened their account on 15 minutes with Ifan Burrell and Dafydd Carruthers adding to their tally before the break.
The home side’s cause wasn’t helped when Daniel Kelly was red carded in stoppage time and it was game over when Carruthers bagged his brace on 67 minutes.
Second placed Cefn Albion, a point ahead of Bow Street having played one more game, beat Llandrindod Wells 3-1.
Callum Mannion was the star man after netting a hat-trick with Rhys Davies replying in stoppage time for the visitors.
Goals by Eric Durnell and Ben Buley gave Penycae a 2-1 win at Corwen.
Tom Williams pulled one back from the penalty spot for the hosts whose Scott Evans had missed an earlier spot kick.
Karl Seliaerts netted a late winner for Llanfair United at Rhayader who were reduced to 10 men after Cameron Mills was red carded on 18 minutes.
The home side pulled ahead through Sion Herman on the hour but were pegged back by Matthew Spencer with 10 minutes to go.
Rhos Aelwyd beat Welshpool Town 3-2 thanks to goals by Dafydd Robertson and Ian Hughes (2). James Clewlow and Ryan Knott replying for the visitors.