BOW Street ended their Ardal North East League campaign with a 1-0 defeat at form team Llanfair United.
There was little to choose between the two teams on Saturday, the hosts grabbing the three points with a stoppage time strike by Paul Griffiths.
The Magpies will now look to end a season full of positives on a high when they take on newly crowned Ardal League North West champions Denbigh Town in the final of the Ardal League North Cup at Caersws’ Recreation Ground on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).
Goals by Craig Harris, Neil Mitchell and Glynn Conney saw champions Caersws to a 3-0 success against visitors Llanuwchllyn whilst Llangollen versus Builth Wells ended goalless.
Dogged Dolgellau put up a spirted fight against runners-up Cefn Albion but trailed by a couple of penalties scored by Ryan Kehoe and Jordan Williams either side of the break. Luke Griffin made it 3-0 deep into stoppage time.
The scoreline suggests a one-sided game but it was the hosts who created the better chances on the day with Cefn keeper Joshua Roberts a busy man.
Cefn now face Bangor 1876 in the promotion play off final.
Jack Tyrrell, William Roberts Morris (5), Thomas Williams, Tomos Evans, Joe Vaughan and Andy Garmston netted for Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant in their 10-3 win against visitors Rhayader Town who replied through Cameron Mills and Andy Cook (2).
Goals by Daniel Hall and Ashley Jones gave Llandrindod Wells the 2-1 win against Rhos Aelwyd after the visitors had taken an early lead through Thomas Smith.