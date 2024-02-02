Dolgellau Athletic have announced the signing of Dennis Bates before Saturday’s Ardal North East match at Welshpool.
The Wasps will be looking to build on last Saturday's 3-0 home win against Llansantffraid and the 3-1 success against at Radnor Valley the previous week.
Bates, who was born and raised in Dolgellau but now lives in Whittington, joins from JD Cymru North outfit after agreeing to represent Dol in the Ardal North East League.
He has also played for TNS U19s, Berriew, Rhayader and in between, out in America for Chowan University and Applachian FC
Dolgellau manager Rob Evans said: “Knowing Den was back from America last Summer, we reached out straight away but our location and the opportunity to play higher made us an unpractical option at the time.
“Recently, we have felt an extra body would help the squad and Dennis was still the highest on our list because of his quality, connection with Dol and the potential to help us keep growing and moving forward.
“It’s now credit to the club, the team and our supporters for helping getting Dennis across the line. Welcome back Den.”