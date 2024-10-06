DOLGELLAU suffered a tough day on the road on Saturday as they were soundly beaten 3-0 by Radnor Valley in the Ardal North East.
Dol were looking for revenge for their 2-1 defeat in the Ardal League North Cup at The Bypass back in August, but they were out battled by the hosts.
The Wasps worked the ball in some good areas but the ball failed to drop kindly for them in promising situations.
Joseph Price was their tormentor in chief with a goal in the first half and a 76thminute penalty before notching his hat-trick in added on time.
Penycae missed a chance to close the gap on frontrunners Bow Street, who were in cup action, when they lost 2-1 at Llandrindod Wells after taking a first half lead through Harry Owen.
Liam Hall equalised for the hosts on 68 minutes with Kieran McCarley sealing Penycae’s fate late on. By that time they were down to 10 men after Thomas Edwards saw red.
Goals by Daniel Smith, Ben Wilson (3), Louis Middlehurst and an own goal saw Llangollen to a 6-0 win against visitors Llansantffraid whilst Kerry were also sixshooters with strikes by Luke Mumford (2), Khyam Wyton, Neil Mitchell, Elliot Jones and Mark Hughes in their 6-1 win against Chirk.
Connor Birds’ goal saw Builth Wells to a 1-0 win at Rhos Aelwyd.