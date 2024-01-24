Dolgellau Athletic were denied a chance to move up to third place in the Ardal North East table when their home match against Rhos Aelwyd fell foul to the weather over the weekend.
The Wasps will look to pick up another three points to continued their good run when they host Llansantffraid at the Marian on Saturday, a team they beat 3-2 in the reverse fixture back in November.
There were plenty of goals scored in the two fixtures that survived the weather with Llangollen Town beating visitors Welshpool Town 8-0 whilst hosts Cefn Albion scored three unanswered goals against Llansantffraid.
Llangollen led 2-0 at the break courtesy of Joshua Pilgrim and William Cooke before piling on the pressure in the second half with goals by Jack Hanley, Callum Roberts, substitute James Samuels, Cooke with his second, and a brace by Jake Hayward.
Cefn Albion got the job done in the first half with strikes by Leighton Kendrick, Joshua Astley and Jordan Williams enough to get them over the line.