Friday, 30 January
North Wales Coast West Premier: Llanystumdwy v Llanrug United
JD Cymru North: Flint Mountain v Denbigh Town; Gresford Athletic v Holywell Town; Ruthin Town v Caersws
JD Cymru South: Carmarthen Town v Llantwit Major; Pontypridd United v Afan Lido; Trefelin BGC v Cambrian United; Trethomas Bluebirds v Cwmbran Celtic
Saturday, 31 January:
JD Welsh Cup: Rhyl: 1879 v Barry Town United; Banngor 1876 v Caerau Ely; Flint Town United v Trearddur Bay; Caernarfon Town v Colwyn Bay
JD Cymru North: Airbus UK Broughton v Penrhyncoch; Guilsfield v Buckley Town; Holyhead Hotspur v Llandudno; Mold Alexandra v Brickfield Rangers
JD Cymru South: Cardiff Draconians v Ynyshir Albions; Newport City v Aberystwyth Town; Treowen Stars v Baglan Dragons
Lock Stock Ardal North East: Bow Street v Llanfair United; Builth Wells v Llangollen Town; Cefn Albion v Llanrhaeadr; Dolgellau Athletic v Llandrindod Wells; Kerry v Llanuwchllyn; Knighton Town v Corwen; Lex XI v Radnor Valley; Rhos Aelwyd v Penycae
Lock Stock Ardal North West: Y Felinheli v NFA; Llay Welfare v Llannefydd; Mynydd Isa v Pwllheli; Porthmadog v Bethesda Athletic; Prestatyn Town v Penmaenmawr Phoenix; St Asaph City v Llanrwst United
Costcutter Ceredigion League, Division One: Llanboidy v Felinfach; Llandysul v Pencader United; Maesglas v Crymych; Newcastle Emlyn v Llechryd; St Dogmaels v Cardigan Town. Division Two: Bargod Rangers v Maesglas Reserves; Felinfach Reserves v Aberaeron; Llechryd Reserves v Ffostrasol Reserves; Tregaron Turfs Res v Aberporth. Division Three: Cardigan Reserves v St Dogmaels Reserves; Crymych Reserves v Llanboidy Reserves; Dewi Stars v Crannog Reserves; Pencader United Res v Felinfach III
Costcutter Ceredigion League South Cards Cup: New Quay v Lampeter Town Reserves
CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup: Carno v Rhayader Town; Ffostrasol v Berriew; Waterloo Rovers v Penparcau
Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League: Llanon v Corris United; Padarn United v Aberystwyth Town; Talybont v Llanilar Reserves; Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves v Borth United
North Wales Coast West Premier: Blaenau Ffestiniog v Nefyn United; CPD Boded v Cemaes Bay; Gwalchmai v Menai Bridge Tigers; Llanberis v Llanerchymedd; Nantlle Vale v Mynydd Llandegai; Talysarn Celts v Penrhyndeudraeth
MMP Central Wales North: Barmouth & Dyffryn v Montgomery Town; Bishops Castle Town v Dolgellau Reserves; Forden United v Tywyn Bryncrug; Four Crosses v Abermule; Llanfyllin Town v Dyffryn Banw; Welshpool Town v Llansantffraid
MMP Central Wales South: Aberystwyth Town Dev v Penrhyncoch Reserves; Bont v Kerry Reserves; Caersws Development v Bow Street Reserves; Lampeter Town v Llanidloes Town; Machynlleth v Tregaron Turfs
Sunday, 1 February
Genero Adran Premier: Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff City; Barry Town United v Wrexham; Briton Ferry Llansawel v Swansea City; Pontypridd United v The New Saints
Central Wales North Ladies League: Welshpool Town v Tregaron Turfs
