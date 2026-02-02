LLANUWCHLLYN strengthened their grip on the Lock Stock Ardal North East title race with a hard‑earned victory at Kerry on Saturday, a result made even more valuable as second‑placed Knighton Town were frustrated to be held to a 1–1 draw by Corwen.
The leaders now sit seven points clear at the top, though Knighton still have a game in hand.
On a difficult surface and up against an experienced Kerry side, Llanuwchllyn had to dig deep.
Sion Tudor’s men created several good openings in the first half, only to find home goalkeeper Ryan Andrew in inspired form. He produced a series of excellent saves, while Llan’s final ball repeatedly let them down at key moments.
The pattern continued after the break. Tommy Evans turned sharply in the box but saw his powerful effort beaten away by Andrew.
Meilir Williams and Gwydion Roberts both saw headers drop safely into the keeper’s gloves, and a fierce strike from Aled Parry was blocked by a defender as frustration grew.
The pressure eventually told with 15 minutes remaining. Substitute Steffan Dolben, making his return from injury, made an immediate impact off the bench.
Collecting a pass from Roberts, his cross‑cum‑shot arced into the top corner, finally beating Andrew and sparking big celebrations from the visiting bench. Intentional or not, it was the moment that secured another crucial three points in the title chase.
Kerry’s afternoon worsened in stoppage time when Matthew Mumford received a second yellow card and his marching orders.
Llanuwchllyn, meanwhile, could reflect on another disciplined defensive display, with goalkeeper Rob Dascalu enjoying a quiet afternoon thanks to the organisation in front of him.
Evans and Parry impressed throughout, but for the second week running the man‑of‑the‑match award went to the influential Gwydion Roberts.
Knighton Town, needing a win to keep pace with the leaders, were denied deep into added time as Scott Evans struck a dramatic equaliser for Corwen. Luke Boundford had put Knighton ahead just before the interval, but they were unable to hold on.
Elsewhere in the division, Rhos Aelwyd edged a tight contest with Penycae, winning 2–1 thanks to goals from Evan Davies and Dyfan Thomas, with Dominic Deacon replying for the visitors. Lex XI and Radnor Valley shared the points in a 2–2 draw.
Dolgellau’s scheduled home fixture against Llandrindod Wells was postponed due to a waterlogged Cae Marian pitch, but the club still made headlines over the weekend with the announcement that long‑serving midfielder Jake Jones has signed for JD Cymru North side Penrhyncoch.
A local product who came through Dolgellau’s junior ranks, Jones has been a central figure at the club for many years.
After a spell with Barmouth, he returned to Y Marian in 2019 and became a key part of one of the club’s most successful modern periods. Captain for the past two seasons, he earned a reputation for tireless work rate, consistency and leadership.
Since Dolgellau entered the Ardal North East League, Jones has made 139 appearances—more than any other player—scoring 12 goals and contributing countless performances before that in earlier competitions.
His influence, both on and off the pitch, has been significant, and his departure marks the end of an important chapter for the club.
