IT finished all square in the Dolgellau & District Pool League shield semi-final first leg match at Cross Keys on Sunday when Torrent Hustlers hosted Partee Animals, from Fairbourne Golf Club, the format being eight singles and two doubles.
The Golf team went 3-1 up after the first set of frames, but Hustlers won three of the remaining games, before the doubles were shared leaving it at 5-5 going in to the second leg on Sunday, 15 February.
The Torrent's Sean Jones won both his frames, as did Steve Parry for the Partee team.
The other semi-final first leg turned out to be a one-sided affair, Royal B losing 1-9 at home to Garth Gangsters.
For the visitors Sion Wilkes, Kieran Roberts and Matt Maslin had two wins apiece.
In a league match at Sandbanks in Barmouth, Cross Keys had their fifth win of the campaign with a convincing 10-2 victory.
Cross Keys captain, Dei Fazakerley led from the front winning three times, as did Will McDonald, while Geraint Humphreys and Andrew Williams won twice.
Sunday’s fixtures: Royal B v Fairbourne Golf; Cross Keys v Garth Gangsters; Sandbanks v Torrent Hustlers
