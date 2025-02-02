DOLGELLAU’S long unbeaten run finally came to an end when they were narrowly beaten 2-1 at Builth Wells in the Ardal North West League on Saturday.
The Wasps had gone 10 games unbeaten with eight wins prior to their visit to Lant Field to take on the Bulls and they produced a battling performance throughout.
A wonderful Dennis Bates strike on the half hour gave the visitors the advantage with Osian Morris, Jake Jones and Paul Lewis going close to adding to their tally before the break.
The hosts’ combative style intensified and their endeavour and persistence were rewarded when a loose ball in the box was buried into the net by Alexander Hicks on the hour after initial blocked attempts.
Builth were stubborn in their numbers as Dol tried to respond with several dangerous crosses and shots from outside of the box.
The home side became more of a threat on the break as the match progressed, forcing a save out of Darren Andrews, a disallowed goal, and then the all decisive penalty award with six minutes remaining which was converted by Adam Farmer to seal the points.
A frustrating day for Dolglleau but they will look to bounce back when they head to Llanfair on Saturday.
Builth moved up to second on 40 points as a consequence of this win, one behind leaders Bow Street who were in Ardal North League Cup action where they narrowly beat Llanidloes Town 1-0 at KVM Park. But the Bulls have played two more games than Street.
Dolgellau are still very well placed in fourth spot two points behind the Magpies with a game in hand with the title race likely to go down to the wire.
Kerry are on 39 points but have played two more games than Bow Street, whilst Llanuwchllyn, whose scheduled match at Brickfield was postponed on Saturday, are only five points behind the leaders with four games in hand.
Dolgellau: Darren Andrews, Nathan Morris, Harri Davies, Guto Pugh, Dion James, Jake Jones (c), Rob Evans, Dennis Bates, Osian Morris, Gerwyn Williams, Paul Lewis. Subs: Ben Fisher, Wil Gruffydd, Ioan Roberts, Gethin Evans.
A couple of late goals by Joshua Astley sealed Llanfair United’s comeback win against visitors Rhos Aelwyd who had taken a first minute lead through Kai Morris.
It finished goal-less between hosts Penycae and Chirk AAA and it was also honours even at 2-2 at Llandrindod Wells after Torne Samuels and Nathan Williams had given the visitors a two-goal cushion at the break.
Llan hit back with two quickfire goals by Liam Hall and Thomas Durant before the hour mark to take a share of the spoils.
It turned ugly at the end with the hosts’ Hall red carded with Chirk going down nine players, goalscorer Nathan Williams and Leighton Kendrick given their marching orders.
Llanuwchllyn extended their unbeaten streak to 11 games with as 2-0 win against visitors Rhos Aelwyd last Wednesday.
Llan controlled proceedings from the first whistle and took a deserved lead on 20 minutes when Meilir Williams headed in Ilan Hughes’ precise cross.
They doubled their advantage five minutes before the break, Tom Roberts with a pinpoint curler into the bottom corner of the net after good work by Will Owen.
It was damage limitation by the visitors after the break and Llan took the points.