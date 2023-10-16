VETERAN winger Geoff Kellaway fired in a hat-trick to take Penrhyncoch to the top of the Ardal North East table with a 3-0 win against Llanrhaeadr.
Their cause was helped when the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Gruff Evans was red carded on 26 minutes after denying a goalscoring chance in the area.
Up stepped Kellaway to take the penalty but he missed the opportunity to put the Roosters ahead.
He more than made up for it with a classy second half hat-trick with goals after 55, 67 and 86 minutes to take his tally to seven for the campaign.
But he has some way to go to catch the league’s top goalscorer, Gerwyn Williams, who bagged four more goals as Dolgellau beat visitors Penycae 5-2 to take his personal total to an impressive 13 goals in 10 games.
Zac Davies gave Penycae the lead midway through the first half but goals by Williams (2) and Paul Lewis gave Dol a two-goal buffer at the break.
Davies bagged his brace in the 65th minute but Williams took the game away from them with a couple of goals in the final 10 minutes.
First half strikes by Richard Powell and Kieran McClarley saw Llandrindod Wells to a 2-0 victory at Llangollen Town and it was honours even between hosts Builth Wells and Llansantffraid Village.
Robert Carruthers gave the visitors a fourth minute lead but blotted his copybook when he was sent off just after the hour.
The 10 men were made to pay when Tommy Rowlands netted the Bulls’ equaliser on 71 minutes.
An early Samuel Jones goal and a late second by Harvey Morris gave Llanfair United the 2-0 win at Welshpool Town on Friday evening.