ARDAL North East League leaders Llanuwchllyn were made to work hard for their latest three points as they edged a fiercely contested local derby against Corwen, securing a 2–1 win on a heavy, rain‑soaked Cae Llan pitch.
Despite coming into the match on an impressive run of form, Llan found little rhythm early on. The sodden surface made quick passing difficult, and while they dominated possession for long periods, Corwen remained a constant threat on the counter‑attack.
The first half was a scrappy affair, with both teams struggling to move the ball fluidly. Llanuwchllyn carved out several promising openings, only to be denied repeatedly by Corwen’s excellent goalkeeper. The visitors almost stole the lead when a moment of defensive hesitation gifted their forward a golden opportunity, but Joe Vaughan reacted superbly to clear off the line.
Llan finally made their breakthrough moments before the interval. Gwydion Roberts was brought down in the penalty area, leaving Meilir Williams to step up and calmly slot home from the spot to give the hosts a deserved half‑time lead.
The pattern remained much the same after the restart: Llanuwchllyn controlled the tempo but couldn’t find the crucial second goal. And they were punished on 50 minutes when Corwen striker James Rainbird seized on a defensive mistake and lofted a stunning 40‑yard effort over the keeper to level the scores.
The equaliser could easily have deflated Llan, but they pushed on, though their final pass often lacked precision. Williams went close to restoring the lead, only for Corwen’s keeper to frustrate them again.
Then, deep into added time, came the decisive moment. In the 94th minute, Steffan Dolben whipped in a perfect cross for Dale Davies, who held his composure to fire home the winner.
It wasn’t a vintage performance, but it was a significant victory over a well‑organised and determined Corwen outfit. Brothers Nathan and Dale Davies were both shortlisted for man of the match, with Dale taking the honours thanks to his late heroics.
Elsewhere in the league, second‑placed Knighton Town maintained their challenge with a 2–0 win over Llanfair United, courtesy of goals from Luke Boundford and Kieran Dovey.
Third‑placed Bow Street defeated Kerry 2–1. Josh Taylor opened for the Magpies before David Laird equalised, but Jordan Perry restored Bow Street’s advantage to earn their 14th league win and build momentum ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Dolgellau Athletic.
Dolgellau were held to a lively 2–2 draw at home to Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant. The visitors created the better first‑half chances, with keeper Tyler Andrews making two excellent saves. Dolgellau finished the half strongly, and Paul Lewis forced a sharp near‑post stop just before the break.
Llanrhaeadr went ahead early in the second half when Will Howard’s deflected strike found the bottom corner. Dolgellau responded swiftly, Lewis heading in Aaron Young’s corner at the back post. With the match opening up, Dolgellau took the lead when Young’s superb through ball sent Gerwyn Williams clear to smash in a left‑footed finish.
But deep into injury time, the visitors snatched an equaliser when Evan Roberts bundled home from a goalmouth scramble.
Other results: Cefn Albion 2–1 Builth Wells; Lex XI 0–3 Llandrindod Wells; Radnor Valley 3–2 Penycae; Rhos Aelwyd 0–2 Llangollen Town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.