DOLGELLAU driver Elfyn Evans is aiming to build on last year’s breakthrough victory as he returns to Safari Rally Kenya, determined to defend his crown at one of world rallying’s most unforgiving events.
His TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team (TGR‑WRT) heads to Africa on March 12–15 for round three of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship, carrying huge momentum after a perfect start to the season.
Evans said: “It’s been an incredible start to the year for the team but we certainly can’t underestimate the challenges ahead of us, especially going into a rally like Safari.
“It can be a really unpredictable event: you can find rocks in the middle of the road or hidden in the grass, and when it rains there can be standing water and zero grip.
“It’s been a very successful rally for our team, which works hard to give us a strong car with modifications to help us in those tough conditions. Last year’s rally was quite extreme with the weather and I was very happy to get through it and come away with the win for the first time. It won’t be an easy feat to repeat but that will be the target.”
TGR‑WRT has been in dominant form so far in 2026, locking out the podium at both Rallye Monte‑Carlo and Rally Sweden. The achievement marked the first time since 1984 that a single manufacturer swept the top three positions in the opening two rounds of a WRC season.
Safari Rally Kenya will offer a stark contrast to the icy mountain roads and frozen forests that opened the campaign.
Since its return to the WRC calendar in 2021 after nearly 20 years away, the African classic has re‑established itself as one of motorsport’s most extreme tests. The route combines punishing rock‑strewn stretches with deep sand, and rain can transform dry tracks into treacherous mud baths within minutes.
To withstand the unique conditions, teams equip their cars with specialised modifications, including snorkel systems designed to prevent engines from choking on water or dust during deep crossings or sandy sections.
Toyota holds a proud record in Kenya, having won all five editions since the event’s modern-era comeback, extending the manufacturer’s tally to 13 victories.
Evans claimed his first Safari win last year and returns as the championship leader following his triumph in Sweden. He holds a 13‑point advantage over team-mate Oliver Solberg, the season‑opening Monte‑Carlo winner.
This year’s Safari route is slightly more compact, spanning four days and 350.52 competitive kilometres, with the service park based at Lake Naivasha, around two hours north-west of Nairobi.
After Thursday morning shakedown, the rally begins with the Camp Moran and Mzabibu stages, both repeated to close Friday’s action.
Saturday shifts north to Lake Elmenteita for three tests run twice, while Sunday features two repeated stages, ending with the iconic Hell’s Gate Power Stage.
Deputy team principal Juha Kankkunen said: “We’ve had some amazing results to start the season, with all five of our crews finishing on the podium at least once, which shows that we have a really strong team. Of course, we would like to achieve a similar result in Kenya, but our main goal will be to try to win the rally again and to score as many points as we can.”
