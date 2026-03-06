DOLGELLAU Athletic will be looking to make up time and ground when they host Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant on Saturday.
Dol returned to action last Saturday with a 3-0 win on the road at Lex XI after over a month without kicking a ball competitively.
The club has announced its players of the month for February.
Robert John received the first team accolade and manager Rob Evans said: “Rob John's commitment to the club has been second to none.
“Prior to this season he'd been out for two years with an ACL injury and on his return he's been working hard and continues to push himself to be a Dolgellau player despite living the furthest.
“He's been knocked back a few times but he still bounces back which again shows how much it means to him, and his battling performances for the team this month reflects that also.”
Kieran Jones was the second team’s choice.
Manager Dai John explained: “Kieran received man of the match in the Reserves’ only game for February.
“It's great to have Kieran back and training fully again.”
The second team head to Llansantffraid on Saturday.”
