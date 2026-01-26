ROYAL A defeated visiting Torrent Hustlers 7-5 to remain at the top of the Dolgellau & District Pool League table on Sunday.
The hosts led 6-2 but had to wait until the penultimate frame before Andy Hills won his second game of the day to secure a victory for his side.
Martin McCarthy also won twice for Royal A; Dion Jones getting two frames for Hustlers.
Partee Animals kept up the chase by winning 8-4 at Royal B.
It was 4-4 after the second set of games, the Fairbourne Golf team then taking the last four frames.
For the Partee team James Green and Steve Parry won three times, their team now 11 points behind Royal A with a game in hand.
Garth Gangsters stay in third place after a 10-2 success at home to Sandbanks.
There were three wins apiece for Sion Wilkes and Kieran Roberts; Matt Maslin and Keith Maiden winning twice.
Cross Keys travelled to Fairbourne Golf and came home with a 7-5 victory which was achieved when Will McDonald won the final frame of the match, to go with his success in the third frame.
Dei Fazakerley won three times for the Cross while Sam Kelsey and Logan Edwards were two time winners for the Fairbourne team, the match being tied at 4-4 at one stage.
Sunday’s fixtures: Shield, semi-finals, 1st leg: Torrent Hustlers v Partee Animals; Royal B v Garth Gangsters. League: Sandbanks v Cross Keys; Sandbanks v Fairbourne Golf (provisional)
