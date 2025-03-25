HOLYHEAD Hotspur closed the gap on second placed Porthmadog in the Ardal North West to three points after they beat visitors Llannefydd 2-0 on Saturday.
The Harbourmen , who have a game in hand on the Traeth team who lost 3-0 at Corwen, scored early and late in a hard-fought encounter at the New Stadium.
Cory Williams opened their account after five minutes with Kane Roberts sealing the points on 89 minutes.
Llannefydd were always in contention but saw their 10-match unbeaten run in the league ended.
Porthmadog will look to get back to winning ways when they head to Llanrwst on Saturday whilst Holyhead entertain NFA.
It was honours even at 1-1 in the other game played between St Asaph City and Connah’s Quay Town.
Town took the lead midway through the first half but they were dealt a blow when Tom Burrows was red carded on the hour, Callum Roberts equalising moments later.