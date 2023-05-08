BOW Street picked up another three points in their penultimate match of the Ardal North East campaign with a 3-0 win at Rhos Aelwyd with manager Llyr Hughes between the sticks.
Rhys Hughes set them on their way on 34 minutes and he bagged his brace moments into the second half. John James made sure of the points on 54 minutes.
A couple of goals by Ben Jones gave Llanfair United a 2-0 win at Dolgellau whilst Rhayader were beaten 5-0 at Llandrindod Wells; Jack Evans (3), Thomas Durant, and Joseph Wozencraft (own goal).
Champions Caersws also netted five at Corwen, through Glynn Coney (2), Ben Phillips, Gareth Owen and Matthew Mumford. Scott Evans replied for the hosts from the penalty spot.
A William Roberts Morris goal on the half hour gave Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant the win at Llanuwchllyn on Friday evening whilst Penycae beat visitors Builth Wells 3-2 on Sunday.