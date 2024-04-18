THE importance of having points in the bag was underlined when Llanuwchllyn fell to a 2-0 defeat against visitors Dolgellau Athletic last night.
The result was a big boost to Penrhyncoch’s Ardal North East title chances as they remain 14 points clear but now with four games in hand on Llanuwchllyn and Bow Street who beat Llandrindod Wells 4-3 in thriller last night.
Llanuwchllyn’s destiny is now out of their hands after Dolgellau ended their long winning run.
Gerwyn Williams gave Dol the lead on the hour at Cae Llan in a hard-fought contest and the league’s top scorer took his tally to 28 for the season with a crucial second goal with 10 minutes remaining to secure a deserved win on the night.
John James scored a perfect hat-trick with a stoppage time winner for Street at Lant Avenue.
An absolute barnstormer of a game saw the visitors take a two-goal lead inside half an hour with a couple of goals by James.
Rob Nicholls pulled one back before the break and the hosts stunned the Magpies by taking the lead in the second half thanks to Daryl Nicholls and Ashley Jones.
But Bow Street dug deep to keep their title hopes alive with Rhydian Davies equalising on 66 minutes before James had the final say.