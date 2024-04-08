PENRHYNCOCH picked up what could be a very valuable point in the race for the Ardal North East title come the end of the season as they drew 0-0 at Rhos Aelwyd on Saturday.
It’s always a tough test at the home of the Wrexham-based side and Gari Lewis’ side might be content with a point but they will have one eye on Llanuwchllyn who moved up to second place following their 4-0 win against visitors Welshpool Town.
The Cae Llan side can go a point clear at the top of the table if they win their five games in hand and they are in fine form at the moment, scoring goal for fun.
They fired 11 goals past Llanfair United last time out and followed up with four unanswered goals against Welshpool after Meilir Williams gave them the lead on the half hour with his 20th goal of the campaign.
Ilan Hughes scored a couple of goals either side of the break to strengthen their hand with Williams also going on to bag his brace with a late fourth for the hosts.
Goals by Jack Hanley, Ben Wilson, James Samuels and Vinnie Cooke secured Llangollen’s 4-2 win against visitors Penycae who replied through Tom Edwards (2).
Bow Street’s scheduled league cup semi final at Holyhead Hotspur was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.