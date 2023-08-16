LLANUWCHLLYN took the bragging rights with a 2-0 against neighbours Dolgellau Athletic in the Ardal North East last night.
A goal in each half from Sam Evans and Wil Owen sealed the game for the visitors at the Marian after a competitive tussle.
Backed by a vocal crowd, Dol had theirmoments with Wil Gruffydd and Gerwyn Williams threatening an equaliser after Evans’ lead-taker but Llan, to their credit, restricted the Wasps’ efforts to a few clear-cut chances in the second half and closed out their victory.
In the other game played on Tuesday evening, Llansantffraid Village beat Welshpool Town 6-2.
Next up for Dogellau is a trip to Llanrheadr ym Mochnant on Saturday.