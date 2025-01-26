BOW Street returned to the top of the Ardal North East table following a strong second half showing against Llansantffraid Village on Saturday.
With Dolgellau’s scheduled fixture at Brickfield Rangers falling foul to the weather, the Clywedog Park pitched deemed unplayable by the referee and Kerry losing 2-1 at Rhos Aelwyd, the Magpies took full advantage with a clinical performance to run out 5-1 winners.
The Cae Piod hosts took no time to get going with 17-year-old Caio Carruthers giving them a flying start with the opener after eight minutes.
But the visitors, who were in confident mood following their hard-fought 1-1 draw against title challengers Llanwuchllyn in midweek, drew level on 38 minutes.
Stung into action, the Magpies nudged ahead again through Ryan Evans on the stroke of half time which gave them a spring to their step going into the second half.
Callum Page gave them some breathing space with a third goal early in the second stanza before bagging his brace from the penalty spot just after the hour mark.
And he notched his third hat-trick of the campaign when he made it 5-1 on 68 minutes to take his tally to 18 for the league campaign.
By that time the visitors had been reduced to 10 men following David Jones’ red card.
Llanuchllyn are up to sixth in the table following their 4-1 against visitors Llanidloes Town.
After a pretty even 20 minutes, Llanuwchllyn were gifted the lead by an own goal by Edward Clarke.
Lewis Jones equalised for the Daffs four minutes before the break but a flurry of goals by the hosts saw go for their half time oranges with a 3-1 lead.
Rhys Rowlands scored his first goal for the club before the league’s top scorer Meilir Williams took his tall to 21 for the campaign.
The Cae Llan side dominated the second half but chances were few and far between.
Sion Tudor made a raft of changes with Gwydion Roberts, Warren Duckett and Steff Dolben coming of the bench whilst Ceri Jones came on to replace the injured Meirion Pughe and the win was sealed late on, Rowlands with a 25-yarder to the corner of the net.
Second placed Kerry were beaten 2-1 at Rhos Aelwyd who ended their four-game run without a win.
Goals by Kai Morris and Scott Reeves put the hosts in a strong position before Luke Mumford reduced the deficit in added on time.
Kerry pushed for an equaliser after the turnaround but were unable to break down the hosts who finished with 10 men after Aled Bayley was handed a second caution late on.
Builth Wells also saw off visitors Cefn Albion 2-1 with first half goals by Oliver Woods and Cormac O’Byrne.
Alex Williams closed the gap on the hour but the Bulls held on for the win.
It finished the save scoreline at Radnor Valley who also took a two-goal lead through Callum Matthews and Rees Morris before Joshua Astley gave Llanfair United a glimmer of hope in the closing stages.
Goals by Kejan Foryszewski and Samed de Groots saw Llandrindod Wells to a 2-0 win against visitors Chirk AAA and it was honours even at 2-2 between Llangollen Town and Penycae, Jack Welsh bagging a brace for Town with Jack Orbell and Jac Scott replying for the visitors.