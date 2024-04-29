THE Roosters had plenty of reasons to crow on Saturday after being crowned Ardal North East champions following a very close affair against title rivals Llanwuchllyn.
Gari Lewis’ charges can now cast an eye on life back in tier two after a very impressive campaign with only a couple of defeats blotting their copybook.
But they have been pushed all the way by Llanuwchllyn and Bow Street who were also in contention until recently.
There was little to choose between the two teams at Cae Baker at the break after a frantic half with both sides creating chances.
Penrhyncoch’s best moment fell to Cameron Allen but he was denied by a brilliant save by Llan keeper Rob Dascalu.
Both sides continued to show their class after the turnaround in an entertaining encounter despite the lack of goals.
But that changed on 73 minutes when Dion Phillips latched on to a Harri Horwood delivery to power a title-winning header past Dascalu.
The title triumph more than made up for last Saturday’s 5-4 FAW Trophy Final defeat to Newport City.
Bow Street got back to winning ways with a comfortable 6-2 win against Radnor Valley at Cae Piod to keep them in contention for a second place finish.
Sion Ewart gave the Magpies a flying start with two goals inside 15 minutes before Charles Beaumont pulled one back for the visitors from the penalty spot on the half hour.
Seventeen-year-old Caio Carruthers restored Street’s two-goal buffer moments later but the visitors responded again, Beaumont with his second of the afternoon three minutes later.
It had been a pretty even first half with both sides showing their attacking qualities but the home side took over after the break.
Dafydd Carruthers made it 4-2 on 51 minutes before his younger namesake went on to notch his first hat-trick for the seniors with a couple of late goals, including one from the penalty spot.
Dolgellau Athletic also enjoyed an impressive run out with a 3-0 win against Llangollen Town who were unbeaten in six.
Llangollen had a strong physical presence and worked hard without the ball and Dol struggled to control the game but rolled up their sleeves to match their opponents’ physicality and gradually their quality came through.
Dion James gave them a 12th minute lead when he bundled the ball over the line following a goal line scramble.
They doubled their tally on the hour when Dave Edwards delivered an exquisite ball for Gerwyn Williams to head in his 30th league goal of the season.
And the points were in the bag when Williams turned provider with a cross for birthday boy Ieuan Brooks to fire home.