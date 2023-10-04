PENRHYNCOCH suffered their second defeat of the Ardal North East campaign in tricky conditions at Cae Baker on Saturday.
The Roosters produced a spirited display against tough opponents in Cefn Albion, who took control of proceedings in the second half
Goalless at the break, the visitors nudged ahead through Joshua Astley on the hour, with his third goal in as many games, before Dion Gibbins doubled their tally eight minutes later.
Gibbins was shown a straight red card moments later but Pen were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage and Cefn maintained their clean sheet.