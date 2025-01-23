DOLGELLAU face a tough test on Saturday when they head to promotion-chasing Brickfield Rangers.
Dolgellau, fresh from s 2-1 win against Llandrindod Wells on Saturday which extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches in the Lock Stock Ardal North East league, will be full of confidence but must be at or near their best to get a result at the Wrexham-based side.
Rangers, who have drawn their last two league outings, can still move a point clear of Dol should they win their two games in hand.
Kerry currently lead the way on goal difference level on 39 points level with Dolgellau, but they have played four more games than the Cae Marian outfit.
Bow Street, who are also in the mix on 38 points having played 19 games compared to Dol’s 18, will expect to take three points when they visit next-from-bottom Llansantffraid Village on Saturday but they will have to be wary of their opponents who drew 1-1 last time out against visitors Llanuwchllyn and won their two previous games – 2-0 at Llanfair United and 5-1 against visitors Llanidloes Town.
Llanuwchllyn will be determined to put the disappointment of dropping points against Llansantffraid behind them when they entertain Llanidloes who have gone three games without a win having only picked up three point three times in their league 19 outings to date.
Other fixtures: Builth Wells v Cefn Albion; Rhos Aelwyd v Kerry; Llandrindod Wells v Chirk AAA; Llangollen Town v Penycae; Radnor Valley v Llanfair United.