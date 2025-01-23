Bow Street, who are also in the mix on 38 points having played 19 games compared to Dol’s 18, will expect to take three points when they visit next-from-bottom Llansantffraid Village on Saturday but they will have to be wary of their opponents who drew 1-1 last time out against visitors Llanuwchllyn and won their two previous games – 2-0 at Llanfair United and 5-1 against visitors Llanidloes Town.