PWLLHELI slumped to their third win on the bounce in the Ardal North West on Saturday as they continue to flirt with relegation.
The Rec side’s last league win came against bottom-of-the-table Conwy Borough at the beginning of February but they were looking good for the points as they led 1-0 at the break at St Asaph City through Ashley Ainsworth with his eighth goal of the campaign.
But the Saints turned the game on its head with two early goals in the second half by Callum Roberts and Josh Brown to move within four points of Pwllheli who are in 11th spot.
Facing a tough set of fixtures in the next few weeks they will look to reverse their fortunes when they head to Felinheli on Saturday.
Nantlle Vale notched a very welcome 3-1 at Menai Bridge Tigers thanks to Sion Jones, Ashley Owen and Kevin Lloyd.