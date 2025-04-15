DOLGELLAU need to win their two remaining games and for results to go their way for a chance of a play off or Ardal North East League title after rivals Brickfeld Rangers beat them 2-0 at Cae Marian on Saturday.
In what was a pivotal game to decide the destination of the title, the Wrexham-based visitors took the spoils to put themselves in the box seat.
Played in front of a bumper crowd, the Wasps made a bright start getting balls in and around the box but without the final execution.
Later on in the half, the strong wind and Brickfield’s towering centre meant that Dol struggled to get further up the field.
The visitors took the lead on 25 minutes through Andrew Vale after Dol failed to clear a free kick.
And they doubled their advantage early in the second half when Vale turned provider when he set up Aiden Fox for their second.
The hosts’ play became a lot more urgent as they moved the ball a lot quicker but Brickfield were well organised and limited Dol to a few half chances.
Dolgellau manager Rob Evans said: “We're all hurting, but the lads should have no shame. They've all been incredible.
“The magnitude and emotion of Wednesday's triumph (2-0 at Llanuwchllyn) and effort no doubt took its toll, giving little time to fully recover for what was another huge game.
“Congratulations to Brickfield on the win. Quite simply, we move on and prepare well for our final home game next Saturday.”
Llanuwchllyn bounced back from Wednesday’s defeat with a 3-1 win at Llanidloes, who were battling for points to avoid relegation.
The visitors were the better team in the day but were made to sweat for the three points.
Clear-cut chances were few and far between on a lively KVM Park surface but the visitors started to play with more purpose after the break.
Rob Dascalu had to be at his best to deny Llanidloes the lead early in the second half before Llanuwchllyn took the lead on the hour, Meilir Williams with a fantastic shot on the turn past home keeper Aaron Warwick after good work by Will Owen.
The hosts gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Keegan Bradley’s hotly-contested free kick found the bottom corner.
But the visitors, needing the points to stay in the title race, rallied and Joe Vaughan restored their lead on 74 minutes after his initial attempt had been parried by the keeper.
And the points were in the bag seven minutes later when Williams netted his 32nd of the league campaign after clever play between Sam Evans and Warren Aykroyd-Duckett.
Llandrindod Wells saw off Llanfair United 2-1 thanks to Samed De Groot and Ruben Edwards.
Karl Seliaerts pulled one back for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining but it proved too little too late.
It finished the same scoreline between Cefn Albion and visitors Llansantffraid Village, Alex Williams’ brace sealing the points for the Clywedog Park side.
Llanuwchllyn have another big midweek game on Wednesday (16 April) when they head to Cae Piod to take on second-placed Bow Street before another tough test on the road at Kerry on Saturday.
Bow Street, who were without a game over the weekend, head to Cefn Albion on Saturday whilst Dolgellau host Radnor Valley.