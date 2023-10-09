Ifan Burrell’s 93rd minute strike secured a big three points for Bow Street as they remain undefeated and keep the pressure on Lock Stock Ardal North East leaders Llansantffraid.
Burrell had given the Magpies the lead on 14 minutes but Harry Hillick equalised just after the half hour.
Hillick bagged his brace on 75 minutes to swing the game the hosts’ way but Ben Davies restored parity with his seventh goal of the campaign with eight minutes remaining.
Llansantffraid, Bow Street and Penrhyncoch are all on 16 points after the Roosters battled to a 2-1 win at Llangollen Town.
The Cae Baker side, who have played two more games than Street and one more than Llan, surged ahead on five minutes through Daniel Owen but were pegged back by Keiron Hughes midway through the half.
However, Geoff Kellaway’s 78th minute goal ensured the Roosters departed North Wales with three valuable points.
Frontrunners Llansantffraid were held to a 2-2 draw at Llanuwchllyn who were unfortunate not to take more from the game.
The visitors took the lead through a Sam Evans own goal but were back on level terms when Meilir Williams slotted home a 36th minute penalty.
With the wind at their backs, the visitors surged ahead again though Liam Pickstock on 50 minutes.
The hosts rallied again with Wil Owen and Gwydion Ifan creating chance after chance without capitalising until they were awarded a second penalty on 88 minutes which Williams calmly converted.
Dolgellau picked up a battling point on the road at Llandrindod Wells after seeing player manager Rob Evans sent off for a second caution on the half hour.
Dol’s Gerwyn Williams broke the deadlock on 17 minutes after a good move involving Will Gruffydd and Paul Lewis.
Liam Hall equalised on the stroke of half time and the 10 men fell behind to a Robert Nicholls strike moments into the second half. The dangerous Williams equalised on 76 minutes and took his tally to nine for the season before Rhys Davies put Llan ahead again with five minutes remaining.
But credit to the Wasps, they didn’t let their heads drop and came roaring back with a Paul Lewis equaliser for a deserved point.
Goals by Callum Stephens and Alex Williams gave Cefn Albion a 2-0 win at 10 -men Llanfair United whilst Builth Wells won 4-1 against visitors Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant.