BOW Street moved up to second in the Lock Stock Ardal North East table with a magnificent 7-0 win against a battling Welshpool Town side on Saturday.
The Magpies were dominant from the start against their bottom-of-the-table opponents with an early strike by Ifan Burrell but they had to wait until three minutes before the break for their second goal which was netted by the same player.
Street continued to boss proceedings after the turnaround with Rhydian Davies and Burrell, with his hat-trick strike, adding to their tally by the hour.
And they capped a fine team performance with a flurry of late goals by a trio of substitutes Joshua Crowl, Caio Carruthers and Rhys Hughes.
League leaders Penrhyncoch secured a big three points on the road with a 3-0 win at Llanrhaeadr to stay 11 points clear at the top of the table but having played three more games than Bow Street.
Dan Owen and Cameron Allen gave the Roosters a two-goal buffer at the break with Allen going on to net his 10th of the campaign in the 81st minutes to secure the win.
With four games in hand on the leaders, Llanuwchllyn are in the hunt for the title and greatly improved their goal difference with an 11-2 win against Llanfair United on Friday.
The hosts showed their intent from the start but had to wait until the 18th minute before their breakthrough goal by Ilan Hughes.
Meilir Williams and Warren Aykroyd-Duckett added to their tally before the break but they shifted through the gears in the second half to hit double figures.
Aykroyd-Duckett and Williams both bagged their braces with Owain ap Gareth, Garmon Hafal, Iolo Jones and Will Owen joining them on the scoresheet with Llan also helped by a couple of Matthew Spencer own goals.
William Davies and Karl Seliaerts scored at the correct end for the visitors.
Dolgellau Athletic left it late against visitors Rhos Aelwyd after back-to-back set pieces created a melee in the six-yard box where the ball finally found the net from a Gerwyn Williams header.
It was a very combative and competitive contest at the Marian with Dol edging it on the best chances created which weren't many on the testing surface.
Manager Rob Evans said: “I felt the team grew into the game throughout.
“It was gradual but I think everyone could see the belief was getting stronger and the boys delivered.
“The lads on the side made some well-timed calls and our talented squad produced the goods.
“A promising performance all round and we're all very pleased with the outcome.”
Other results: Cefn Albion 3 Radnor Valley 1; Builth Wells 2 Penycae 1