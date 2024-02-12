NANTLLE Vale secured what could be a vital three points come the end of the Ardal North West season after a tricker than expected encounter against Hawarden Rangers who are languishing near the foot of the table.
They ran out 4-3 winners at Maes Dulyn but had to show some determination to pull through after being reduced to 10 men when Aled Williams was red carded with half an hour still to play.
But they held on without keeper Oliver Jones being tested too often to bounce back to winning ways following the 1-0 defeat at Flint Mountain the last time out.
Vale, who have now closed the gap on leaders CPD Rhyl 1879 to eight points with two games in hand, took an early lead through Jamie Jones after just three minutes.
But that didn’t last long as James Ratcliffe equalised just five minutes later.
Cian Pritchard, who was named Vale’s man of the match at the end, restored the hosts’ advantage on the quarter hour and they finished the half strongly with Ashley Owen bagging a late brace to put his side firmly in the driving seat.
But things changed quickly in the second half as Connor Parry and Ellis Jones gave Hawarden an unlikely reprieve.
Hopes that they could take something from the game increased when Williams was given his marching orders but Vale held on for a big win.
Pwllheli produced an impressive comeback to take a share of the spoils after an entertaining 3-3 tussle at Holyhead Hotspur.
The Harbourmen made waves early on with Cory Williams giving them a 12th minute lead.
Pwllheli responded positively but had to wait until the opening exchanges of the second half to restore parity, Steffan Toplis beating the islanders’ keeper Guto Hughes for his 12th league goal of the campaign.
The game swung the home side’s way again when they scored twice in four minutes just after the hour, Williams with his second of the afternoon and Aron Hughes-Jones adding to Pwllheli’s woes.
But the Rec travellers were in no mood to give up the fight with Toplis reducing the arrears on 74 minutes to set up a grandstand finish.
It seemed as if all the points were heading Holyhead’s was as the match entered the 87th minute but Carl Jones had other ideas and popped up with a late equaliser to the delight of the travelling contingent.
Flint Mountain beat Bethesda Athletic 2-1 in the other match played with goals by Tom Ruffer and Mike Hayes, Osian Hughes with the reply for Pesda.