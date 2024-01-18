Pwllheli made it two wins on the bounce with an unexpected 3-0 win against Ardal North West leaders CPD Rhyl 1870 at the Rec on Saturday.
The visitors had only lost two league games before kick off but they were left with a mountain to climb at the break after Ashley Ainsworth bagged a brace, with a goal on 14 minutes and on the stroke of half time, to put the hosts in the driving seat.
And the visitors’ cause wasn’t helped when Alex Jones was sent for an early shower after seeing a straight red card on 47 minutes.
They still offered an attacking threat but Pwllheli made sure of the points when Carl Jones slotted in goal number three on 72 minutes.
Nantlle Vale took advantage of Rhyl’s slip up to move within five points with two games in hand after their hard-fought 2-1 win at Brickfield Rangers.
Cian Pritchard gave the visitors the lead on 20 minutes but Rangers drew level eight minutes later with a well-struck penalty by Andrew Vale.
But Vale, who beat leaders Rhyl 4-2 the previous week, were in no mood to drop points with Ashley Owen eventually netting the winner om 90 minutes.
Other results: Conwy 1 St Asaph 5; Hawarden 4 Y Felinheli 1; Holyhead 2 Llay Welfare 1; Llannefydd 1 Bethesda Athletic 2; Llanrwst United 3 Saltney Town 1