PWLLHELI made it four wins in seven Ardal North West outings as they continue to look more at home at tier three level.
Their latest success, a 3-1 victory on the road at Saltney Town maintained their 10th placed position in the table but with games in hand on most of the team above them the Rec side could move significantly up the pile.
Ashley Ainsworth, fresh from his heroics with two goals off the bench to beat local rivals Nefyn in the FAW Amateur trophy, put the visitors ahead on 12 minutes but Saltney hit back six minutes later through Lewis Bevan.
It was a pretty even affair at the Dragon Steel Stadium with both sides having their moments until pwllheli regained the initiative with a Carl Jones strike on 70 minutes.
And the points were in the bag when Ainsworth repeated last week’s feat with his second goal of the game with two minutes remaining.
Nantlle Vale are shaping up well in second place and remain unbeaten after beating visitors Holyhead Hotspur 2-0 at Maes Dulyn.
The Harbourmen missed a glorious opportunity when Cory Williams missed a penalty on the quarter hour mark and the Vale capitalised after the break with Cai Morgan giving them the lead on 50 minutes.
The outcome was still in the balance though with Hotpsur offering plenty going forward but the result was put to bed when Ashley Owen beat Holyhead keeper Guto Hughes with six minutes remaining.
Other results: Bethesda Athletic 1 Flint Mountain 2; Brickfield Rangers 1 Y Felinheli 0; CPD Llannefydd 2 Llay Welfare 0; CPD Y Rhyl 3 Conwy Borough 1; St Asaph City 3 Hawarden Rangers 2.