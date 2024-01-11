NANTLLE Vale secured a huge Ardal North West win on Saturday to close the gap on leaders Rhyl 1879 to eight points.
The Maes Dulyn hosts beat the frontrunners 4-2 to keep their title hopes alive with two games in hand to attempt to close the gap further.
Vale bossed the first half with goals by Ashley Owen and Caio Inch underlining their superiority on the day.
Jamie Jones added to their tally on 72 minutes before Bangor finally sprung into life with a goal by Taylor Macauley moments later.
Adam Hold reduced the deficit further with two minutes left on the clock to make things interesting but Owen made sure of the points with his second of the afternoon on the 90.
The home side finished with 10 men when Guto Gwenallt saw red in stoppage time but they held on for what could be a crucial win.
A stoppage time strike by Steffan Toplis ensured Pwllheli’s 2-1 win against visitors Holyhead Hotspur in a tasty mid-table clash.
Cory Williams gave the Harbourmen a deserved lead on the stroke of half time but the Rec hosts came roaring back in the second stanza with Josua Jones equalising on 74 minutes before Toplis netted his eighth goal of the campaign to seal the win.
Other results: Llangefni Town 6 Saltney Town 2; Llay Welfare 2 Conwy Borough 1.