THINGS are hotting up at the top of the Ardal North West table where it’s looking like a two-horse race between Flint Mountain and Llay Welfare.
Llay Welfare notched a crucial 1-0 win against leaders CPD Rhyl 1879 thanks to an early second half penalty by Thomas Wells whilst Flint fired three unanswered goals against hosts Brickfield Rangers.
Ryan Kershaw and Calvyn Spencer gave them a two-goal buffer at the interval before Lloyd Ellams slotted home a 79th minute spot kick to seal the deal.
Flint and Llay are three and five points behind Rhyl respectively but have four games in hand.
Nantlle Vale also have a couple of games in hand on the frontrunners but trail by eight points after a number of costly defeats hampered their progress this season.
They were in fine goalscoring form on Saturday though when they beat bottom-of-the-table Saltney Town 7-1.
Most of the work was done in the first half at Maes Dulyn with Ashley Owen, Jamie Jones (2), Sion Williams and Aled Williams putting them in the driving seat.
Mohammed El-Arab fired in Vale’s sixth in the 67th minute with fellow substitute Math Jones making it 7-0 with 10 minutes remaining.
Credit to Saltney, they kept going and were rewarded with a late consolation goal by George Davies.
Pwllheli bounced back to winning ways following their heavy 6-0 defeat by Llay Welfare last time out.
They ran out 3-1 winners at Bethesda Athletic after racing ahead with goals by Carl Jones and Ashley Ainsowrth in the opening 45 minutes and Josua Jones after the turnaround.
Daniel Hughes pulled one back for Pesda in the 64th minute but it was too little too late.
Other results: Llannefydd 5 Llangefni Town 2; Hawarden Rangers 1 Holyhead Hotspur 4; Y Felinheli 4 Conwy Borough 3; St Asaph City 0 Llanrwst United 0.