PWLLHELI returned to winning ways in the Lock Stock Ardal North West League with a battling performance against Llanrwst United to pick up their first three points since the start of February.
Josua Jones set them on their way with an early goal after 10 minutes but the outcome was in the balance until the closing stages.
Both sides were reduced to 10 men with two minutes to go when the Rec hosts’ Steffan Toplis was handed a second caution whilst the Rwsters’ Christopher Nicolson was shown a straight red.
It still could have gone either way but Pwllheli made sure of the points with a stoppage time second goal by Carl Jones.
Nantlle Vale also notched a crucial win by the odd goal in five against visitors St Asaph City.
An action-packed first half ended with both sides having scored twice after Josh Brown gave the Saints the lead on seven minutes.
Jamie Jones equalised for the Maes Dulyn hosts on the quarter hour mark but the visitors nudged ahead again through Isaac Carey in the 32nd minute.
19-year-old Jones bagged his brace three minutes later to set up an intriguing second half.
Vale, who trail leaders CPD Rhyl 1879 by 11 points with four games in hand, went in search of a winner and they found one on 70 minutes courtesy of Ashley Owen who netted his 15th of the campaign.
Rhyl were frustrated to be held to a goalless draw against mid table visitors Brickfield Rangers.
Other results: Bethesda Athletic 1 Llay Welfare 3; Conwy Borough 1 Llangefni Town 1; CPD Rhyl 1879 0 Brickfield Rangers 0; Hawarden Rangers 0 Flint Mountain 3; Llannefydd 1 Holyhead Hotspur 2; Saltney Town 3 Y Felinheli 0.