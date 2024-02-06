PWLLHELI won their fifth match in a row after a close 4-3 encounter at St Asaph City which saw them leapfrog their hosts into second place in the Adral North West.
The Rec side still trail CPD Rhyl 1879 by nine points having played one extra game but they will look to continue their winning run to keep the league leaders honest.
With Nantlle Vale in cup action, Pwllheli moved a couple of places up the table thanks to a very, very late winner by Josua Lloyd Jones in the ninth minute of stoppage time after playing the whole of the second half with 10 men following top scorer Ashley Ainsworth’s red card on the stroke of half time.
It was Jones’ hat-trick strike, capping a fine individual performance by the man of the match.
The Saints took the lead at a windy Roe Plas through Jake Walker as the match entered first-half stoppage time, which turned out to be an eventful period of the contest.
Ainsworth was given his marching orders moments later and there was still time for Carl Jones to despatch a penalty to draw Pwllheli level.
The 10 men nudged ahead on 66 minutes through Jones after good work by Marcus Banks and a thrilling encounter developed further when Walker bagged his brace on 81 minutes.
Jones netted his second of the afternoon on 88 minutes with a seemingly decisive strike but the high drama continued.
Jamie Underwood was unfortunate to divert the ball into the back of his own net five minutes into stoppage time with the Saints happy to take a point but Jones had the last laugh.
Up next for Pwllheli is the visit of bottom-of-the-table Saltney Town on Saturday, who were beaten 5-0 by leaders Rhyl 1879 over the weekend with goals by Callum Parry, Daniel Sim, Leigh Craven, Sion Williams and Jonathan Taylor.
Y Felinheli were held to a 1-1 draw at Llanrwst United after taking the lead through Richard MacDonald on 23 minutes.
Sam Thomas netted the equaliser from the penalty spot on the hour.
Second half goals by Andrew Vale, Aiden Fox and Cameron Thomas saw Brickfield Rangers to a comfortable 3-0 win against visitors Conwy Borough whilst Llay Welfare were 2-0 winners at Llangefni Town.
The islanders were second best against the Wrexham-based outfit who won the day thanks to an early breakthrough by Scott Swords and a second half penalty by Michael Wright.
Substitute Connor Parry made quite the impact with the winning goal for Hawarden Rangers two minutes after entering the fray in the second half against Llannefydd.
James Ratcliffe had given the hosts the lead in the ninth minute with Llion Morris replying for Llan early in the second half.