PWLLHELI were given a tough time at Llay Welfare in the Ardal North West on Saturday, the hosts running out 6-0 winners to move up to third in the table.
The hosts were helped by Gethin Williams’ unfortunate own goal on the quarter hour mark and were pained again when Scott Swords struck through to put them 2-0 ahead.
Rhys Lloyd added a third on the stroke of half time and it was game over when Ethan Simpson made it 4-0 moments into the new half.
Pwllheli’s misery continued when Dafydd Roberts was red carded in the 67th minute and the 10 men conceded another two goals by Llay’s Jared Taylor and Tomos Williams.
Nantlle Vale kept their very slim chances of pushing for the title alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win against visitors Llanrwst United.
The Rwsters squandered a glorious opportunity to take the lead when Conor Davies missed a 69th minute penalty and they paid the price when Jame Jones netted what turned out to be the winner four minute later after good work by Cian Pritchard.
Other results: Bethesda Athletic 3 Saltney Town 2; Llannefydd 4 Conwy Borough 2; Y Felinheli 0 Brickfield Rangers 1.