Pwllheli returned to winning ways to pick up valuable three Ardal North West points after a close game against Bethesda Athletic yesterday.
Man-of-the match Jos Lloyd Jones netted the crucial goal for the Rec hosts on 68 minutes after the visitors' Joseph Todd missed a penalty 10 minutes earlier.
The win came on the back of two away league defeats at Nantlle Vale and Rhyl 1879 and will stand them in good stead ahead of Saturday's second qualifying round of the Welsh Cup against Penmaenmawr Phoenix at the Rec on Saturday.
Pwllheli have announced the return of Jason Banks from Porthmadog this morning.
Ardal North West results, 16 August, 2023: Flint Mountain 0 St Asaph City 2; Hawarden Rangers 1 Llay Welfare 2; Holyhead Hotspur 1 Llangefni Town 1; Pwllheli 1 Bethesda Athletic 0.