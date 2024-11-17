Porthmadog 7 St Asaph City 2
Ardal North West
FOLLOWING their first defeat of the season last weekend, Port headed into their clash under the Friday Night Lights needing somewhat of a morale boost.
However, any thoughts of a hangover from that setback were soon dispelled as they raced to a three goal lead inside the first 10 minutes.
John Littlemore powered home a first minute header after a strong run and cross by Rhys Alun Williams, Cai Jones nestled an effort into the left hand corner after good work by Kurtis Pearson and Danny Brookwell and Rys Alun popped up in the right place for a close range finish at the far post.
Port’s pulsating start continued as the woodwork came to the visitors’ rescue three times in as many minutes but the Traeth team’s momentum was curtailed when they lostLittlemore to a suspected calf injury.
Despite this setback, Port made it 4-0 on 26 minutes when Jones broke clear one-on-one with young keeper Hughle Foulkes and finished calmly into the bottom corner.
It had been one-way traffic but the visitors finally showed some attacking intent which reaped reward when Josh Brown tapped in at the far post on 35 minutes after a strong run and cross led to a free header across the face of goal.
The visitors grew in confidence with Port possibly guilty of taking their foot off the pedal leading to several St Asaph chances, the best needing a good save by Oliver Farebrother.
After a slow start to the second half, the visitors struck again on 55 minutes after a stunning pass down the right and a cross set up Jake Walker whose shot struck the upright.
The ball rebounded kindly for him to head home to raise the alarm among the home faithful.
Another quiet period ensued before Port wrestled control back in the closing 20 minutes
Rhys Alun bagged his brace on 73 minutes after beating the offside trap and went on to compete his hat-trick 12 minutes later with another confident finish.
Port kept the best for last with Rhys Alun influential once again with a scorpion kick pass to first-half substitute Sion Williams who replaced Littlemore.
The former Nantlle Vale player kept his eye on the ball and fired a thunderbolt into the top corner.
The 7-2 did not flatter Port who played some breath-taking attacking football at times and their reward was a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Port host Felinheli in the third round of the League Cup on Saturday with a 2.30pm kick off.
League Cup fixtures, Friday: Llanidloes v Bow Street; Llansantffraid Village v Kerry FC. Saturday: Brickfield Rangers v Llanuwchllyn; Llanrwst United v Llannefydd; NFA v Nantlle Vale; Radnor Valley v Llangollen Town; Trearddur Bay v Corwen; Porthmadog v Y Felinheli.