NANTLLE Vale closed the gap to Ardal North West leaders CPD Rhyl 1879 to eight points with an important 2-1 win at Pwllheli.
The Maes Dulyn side, who have a game in hand on the frontrunners, came out on top after a competitive affair at the Rec which could have gone either way.
Ashley Ainsworth gave the hosts the lead on 51 minutes with his eighth goal of the campaign after good work by Josua Jones.
Ashley Owen equalised for the Vale on 66 minutes and the game was up for grabs until Jamie Jones netted a stoppage time winner for the visitors.
Goals by Guto Huws, Gruff John (2) and substitute Iwan Owen secured Felinheli’s 4-1 win against Saltney Town who pulled one back through George Davies.
Hawarden Ranges saw off visitors Llanrwst United 3-1 after taking an early lead through Connor Parry. Callum Parry equalised for the Rwsters from the spot before Connor Parry went to claim his hat-trick.
Llangefni Town and St Asaph drew 2-2, Jack Williams and Matty Jones scoring for the islanders with Daniel Williams and Jake Walker replying for the Saints.