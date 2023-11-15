PWLLHELI had to settle for a point in the Lock Stock Ardal North West after an absorbing 4-4 draw at Llannefydd.
Pwllheli took a 2-1 lead into the interval with goals by Steffan Toplis and Ashley Ainsworth after Lewys Turner had made an early breakthrough for the hosts.
Llan equalised courtesy of a Morgan Jones penalty on the hour and retook the lead through Samuel Jones moments later.
Meical Williams drew Pwllheli level almost straight from the kick-off and it was the visitors’ turn to nudge ahead again when Ainsworth bagged his brace on 73 minutes.
But they couldn’t hold on tho their advantage, Llion Morris with another quick leveller two minutes later.
Goals by Jake Walker and Liam Grayson for St Asaph City condemned visitors Nantlle Vale to their second defeat in a week.