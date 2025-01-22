Porthmadog 1 Trearddur Bay 2
Ardal North West
POTHMADOG’S inexplicably poor run continued on Tuesday evening as they slumped to their first home loss of the season at the hands of Trearddur who completed the double over the men from Y Traeth, writes Treflyn Jones.
The Anglesey men took most of their chances while Port missed most of theirs, and, just to rub salt into the wound, it was two former Port stalwarts who did the damage in the goalscoring column on a wet night under the lights.
The first half-chance fell to the visitors when a close range thunderbolt by Sion Edwards stung the palms of Ollie Farebrother who was grateful to see the shot coming straight at him.
On the 10 minute mark, Port’s oft-times returnee Shaun Cavanagh was guilty of missing what looked like the king of all sitters.
A deep cross from the right flank found Cai Jones in space in the box. His glorious first time volley was well parried by former Port custodian Paul Pritchard but Cavanagh shot rather feebly into Pritchard’s hands on the rebound with the goal at his mercy and this regrettable miss would be rued as the game progressed.
Both teams were giving as good as they got towards the end of a fairly even first period but the visitors took the lead five minutes before the break.
Sion Edwards took his marker one way and then the other before blasting the ball home well beyond Farebrother to put Trearddur in the driving seat.
There was further end-to-end action at the start of the second period.
Rhys Alun worked his way well into the box but the blond striker delayed his shot and the chance was gone.
Trearddur often looked dangerous on the break as Port pushed up desperately in search of that elusive equalizer and it took a superbly-timed tackle by Iddon Price, who had an excellent game, to foil Dewi Thomas who was clear on goal.
Indeed, Thomas was denied again by a timely challenge by Caio Evans a few minutes later.
The islanders were not to be denied victory, however.
A corner by Sion Edwards was not cleared and Les Davies (remember “Les-is-a-legend” ?) turned well in the box before blasting the ball confidently into the top corner of the net.
It was to Port’s credit that they refused to let their heads drop, and an excellent swerving free kick by Rhys Alun perhaps deserved a better fate as it clattered against the crossbar with Pritchard well and truly beaten.
Port did score a few minutes later as Cai Jones turned well before shooting into the roof of the net from 12 yards to set up a tense climax.
Port continued to press but the visitors hung on with tenacious defending.
It was a very disappointing result for both the players and the commendably loyal supporters.
Having not once this season allowed the home attendances to dip below the 200 mark, we are quite comfortably the second best-supported club in this division and a very close second at that to the densely populated Rhyl.
Let`s look on the bright side! It was heartening indeed to see the once free-scoring Tom Hilditch back in the fold after an agonisingly long lay-off due to injury.
We could have done with Mr Brookwell tonight as well, but he was unavoidably absent due to work commitments.
Ah well!.......we will probably be at full-strength for our visit to the unpredictable St. Asaph City on Saturday (kick-off 2pm). Maybe….just maybe, we can turn a little corner there. Let`s hope!