PWLLHELI produced a polished performance to win 2-1 at Gwynedd rivals Felinheli to move up a couple of place in the Lock Stock Ardal North West table.
Rhys Parry gave the Cae Seilo hosts the lead just eight minutes and they held on to that advantage until the break.
It was still a close encounter after the turnaround but Pwllheli grew stronger as the half wore on and they turned the game on its head with two goals inside five minutes by Ashley Ainsworth and Marcus Banks in the closing stages to end a three-match losing streak.
Nantlle Vale also showed plenty of fight at high flying NFA, Harry Lockley’s 76th minute penalty the only difference between the two sides.
Leaders Rhyl 1879 were beaten 4-3 by visitors Holyhead Hotsupr, Cory Williams last minute strike condemning the Lilywhites to only their second defeat in the league.
Goals by Liam Grayson, Callum Roberts and James Williams sealed St Asaph City’s 3-0 win at Corwen whilst Llannefydd won 2-1 at Trearddur Bay thanks to Thomas Jones and Mathew Jones, Sean McCaffery with the reply.
Llanrwst United threw away a two-goal lead given to them by Callum Parry and Sam Thomas as Connah’s Quay Town battled back in the second half with goals by Freddie Watts and Raynor Gray to take a share of the spoils.