PWLLHELI suffered their third defeat of the campaign as they continue to adjust to life in tier three.
It was all square at the break after Carl Jones’ 35th minutes penalty cancelled out Llangefni Town’s opener by Osian Jones.
A pretty even contest continued in the second half with Marcus Banks giving Pwllheli the lead on 73 minutes before the hosts hit back with a brace of goals by Cameron Jones.
The visitors were dealt a blow when Jason Banks was sent for an early shower after a second caution and the 10 men paid the price when Matty Jones made sure of the points in added on time.
Nantlle Vale, who have made a solid start to the campaign, were held to a 2-2 draw by Flint Mountain at Maes Dulyn.
Ieuan Hewitt gave the visitors the edge at the break but scored at the wrong end early in the second half to give Vale a boost.
Ashley Owen put the hosts ahead on 55 minutes, a lead that was shortlived with Kyle Smyth levelling matters from the spot on the hour. The visitors were reduced to 10 men moments later when Tom Ruffer was shown a second yellow but held on.