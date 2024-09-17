PWLLHELI’S struggles to get going in the new Ardal North West campaign continued as they were held to a draw against Holyhead Hotspur at the Rec on Saturday.
With only one win in five outings before kick off, the hosts needed a confidence boosting win and they started well with Steffan Toplis giving them the lead on 13 minutes after good work by Ainsley Ainsworth.
That’s the way it stayed at the break and for the majority of the second half with Pwllheli defending well and offering a threat going forward.
But the Harbourmen kept grinding away and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 80th minute by Cory Williams after clever play by Tomi Llywelyn.
After two good wins in the cups, Nantlle Vale found the going tough on their return to league action as they were beaten 2-0 by visitors Connah’s Quay Town at Maes Dulyn.
Town shaded the first half after Sam Reynolds opened their account in the 16th minute.
Vale had their opportunities to get back into it but the result was put to bed when substitute George Davies doubled the visitors’ tally in the closing stages to keep them level on 16 points with early leaders Porthmadog.
Late goals by Kaine Bentley and Les Davies secured Trearddur Bay the win at Felinheli after a close encounter at Cae Seilo.
Rhyl, 1879, in third place, won by the same scoreline at Llannefydd. Jonathan Bravo Pinto broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 10th minute but they were dealt a blow just before the hour when Oliver Staveley was given his marching orders for a second caution.
But the 10 men kept their composure and made sure of the points with a second goal by Reece Fairhurst midway through the second half.
Llanrwst United won by the odd goal in five at Menai Bridge Tigers, Sam Thomas with a late penalty to seal the three points for the Rwsters whilst Conwy Borough saw off visitors St Asaph City 2-1 thanks to a couple of goals by James Landsdowne.
James Williams replied for the visitors who finished the game with 10 men after Liam Grayson was red carded.
It was honours even at 1-1 between Llangefni Town and NFA, who took the lead on 20 minutes through David Wallis. Joshua Stanley Williams replied for the islanders from the spot on 52 minutes.