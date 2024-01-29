PWLLHELI’S impressive Ardal North West form continued with a 3-1 win against Llangefni Town on Saturday, their fourth victory on the bounce which has seen them climb to fourth in the table.
They have played more games than the clubs around them but are a potent attacking force of late with 12 goals in their last four outings since their 2-1 defeat by Nantlle Vale back in mid-December.
The islanders started brightly with John Littlemore opening their account midway through the first half but the Rec hosts fired back to take the lead into the break.
The goals were supplied by the usual suspect with Steffan Toplis and Ashley Aisnworth taking their tally to 10 and 12 league goals respectively.
It was still a close game in the second half though with Pwllheli having to wait until the 87th minute to put the points in the bag when Marcus Banks netted the killer third goal.
Third-placed Nantlle Vale suffered a setback at Flint Mountain where Mike Hayes’ first half stoppage time strike was enough to seal victory.
Other results: Conwy Borough 0 Bethesda Athletic 2; Hawarden Rangers 1 CPD Rhyl 1879 2; Holyhead Hotspur 1 Y Felinheli 0; Llanrwst United 2 Llay Welfare 3; St Asaph City 3 Brickfield Rangers 3.