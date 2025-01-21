PWLLHELI made Ardal North West leaders Rhyl 1879 sweat for the three points that took them three points clear of Porthmadog at the top of the table on Saturday.
Port’s poor form on the road continued with a 1-0 defeat at Holyhead Hotspur but they will have the opportunity to make amends when they host another Anglesey side, Trearddur Bay, at the Traeth tonight (7.45pm).
Rhyl took a two-goal lead into the break at the Rec on Saturday with strikes by Archie Jones and Dylan Proctor.
The hosts had their moments to get back into it but Rhyl’s defence held firm for a big three points.
There was a positive for Pwllheli at the end with two of the club’s under 17s players, Harri Grant and Finnlay Hayden, getting some minutes with the first team.
Goals by Kevin Lloyd and Ashley Owen saw Nantlle Vale to a 2-1 win at Conwy Borough to end their four-match run of defeats in the league whilst Corwen won 5-0 at Menai Bridge Tigers thanks to Tom Weyman, Sam Henry (2), Patrick Hinchcliffe and Tom Williams.
Llannefydd won by the odd goal in five against visitors St Asaph City who took an early lead through Josh Brown.
Mathew Jones equalised for the hosts but James Williams restored the Saints’ advantage early in the second half.
Substitute Leon Gierke netted a second leveller for Llan on 90 minutes and there was still time for Jones to steal the points with his second of the afternoon in stoppage time.
Owen Herbert and John Harrison Bellis helped NFA to a 2-1 win against visitors Llangefni Town who hit back through Cameron Jones.