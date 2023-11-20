PWLLHELI suffered a painful 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saltney Town on Saturday, the visitors sealing only their second win of a difficult Ardal North West campaign.
Lewis Bevan gave Town the lead on 18 minutes but the Rec hosts drew level on the hour through Ashley Ainswrth with his seventh league goal of the season.
The match seemed destined for a draw with both defences on top but the visitors rubbed salt in Pwllheli’s wounds with a stoppage time winner by John King.
Alex Jones scored the only goal of the game as league leaders Rhyl 1879 picked up another three points at Brickfield Rangers.
The Jones boys took the plaudits as Llannefydd beat Hawarden Rangers 6-1 with Thomas Jones (2), Mathew Jones (2), Edward Jones, and Samuel Jones on the scoresheet. Connor Parry replied for the visitors.
Goals by Dan Thomas, Matty Jones and Dewi Thomas gave Llangefni Town a 3-1 at St Asaph City to move up to second on the table. Tyler Joyce scored for the home side.