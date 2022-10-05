Award-winning girls’ football camps back at Aberystwyth Town this half-term
Girls and young women inspired by Sophie Ingle and the rest of Gemma Grainger’s Wales superstars - and Aberystwyth Town Women’s own national under-19 goalkeeper Elen Valentine - can try football for themselves this half-term.
Aberystwyth Town Women are running another of their hugely successful, award-winning girls-only football camps - where girls can give football a go in a safe, encouraging environment, coached by women from the Aber Town first-team squad.
“We are so excited to be back at Park Avenue and introducing even more girls to the beautiful game we love,” said Lucie Gwilt, who is leading the initiative for the club.
“We look forward to meeting more budding footballers this half-term.”
Aber Town Women’s girls’ camp and development centre was recently honoured as FAW’s Central Wales Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the year.
This half-term’s course will run on Wednesday, 2 November, with sessions for 7- to 14-year-olds (9am - 3pm full day) - with 4- to 6-year-olds enjoying a half-day (9am - 12pm). For more information or to sign up, just drop Lucie a line on [email protected].
