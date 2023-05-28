Pen Llŷn Nefyn U13s have held their annual awards ceremony to highlight the progress and celebrate the achievements of the team.
Overall, they enjoyed a good season finishing mid table in the Gwyrfai League scoring 30 goals, 12 of those coming from the players’ player of the year Nico Jones, their skilfull winger and talisman.
Stopping the goals at the other end was ever present Morgan Roberts who picked up the most committed player award. He also attended every training session.
Another league ever present was defensive player Iwan Roberts whose fine displays didn’t go unnoticed as he claimed the most improved player of the season, a full back who found himself anchoring the midfield at times.
Also in the centre of the park was captain and coach’s player of the season Ifan Midwood, awarded for his workhorse performances and commitment throughout the season.
The club would like to thank everyone who has supported the team, including parents, sponsors and most of all the players.