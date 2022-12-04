TNS were one goal from equalising their record-breaking 12-0 win
The New Saints 11 Aberystwyth Town 0
JD Cymru Premier
ABERYSTWYTH came up against champions TNS in scintillating form but will be hugely concerned that they conceded 11 goals without reply.
In their last outing the Seasiders beat Pontypridd United 2-1 at Park Avenue to register win five in a row at home for the first time since 2014.
But it was a case of back down to earth with a big bump at Park Hall on Friday evening and Anthony Williams’ will be determined to make amends when they face another tough test at second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads this Saturday.
The hosts were at it from the first whistle with Adrian Cieslewicz and Ryan Brobbel going close before Daniel Davies opened the scoring on 13 minutes with a deft header to the far post from a corner.
The Black and Greens then kept the Saints at bay for a period but the floodgates opened on 37 minutes, Davies doubling his tally after pouncing on a loose ball.
TNS’ third came three minute later with a quick break following an Aber corner resulting in Adam Wilson slotting past keeper Leigh Jenkins.
And there was still time for the hosts to extend their lead before the break, Leo Smith teeing the ball up nicely to volley past Jenkins from the edge of the area after good work by Cieslewicz.
Any hopes that the home side would ease off in the second half were dispelled when Jenkins was forced into an early save to deny Brobbel before Cieslewicz got in on the goalscoring act with two goals in 10 minutes, the first a fine low finish to the far post after surging inside from the left flank followed by a far post header on the hour after some trickery on the ball and a fine cross by Josh Daniels.
Daniels set up another goal five minutes later when he beat a couple of markers to feed the ball across to young substitute Gwion Dafydd who finished with a first-time right footer low into the near corner.
Brobbel made it 8-0 barely a minute later with an edge-of-the area finish after more good work by that man Daniels.
Dejected Aber’ goalscoring chances were few and far between, with former Aber keeper Connor Roberts punching clear Charley Edge’s corner and Niall Flint seeing an effort blocked.
TNS were in the mood for more goals and found number nine on 81 minutes, Ben Clarke shooting into an empty net following a defensive mix up.
And it was double figure with two minutes left of normal time, Ryan Astles’ long range effort diverted in by Dafydd for his second of the evening.
And just when you thought things couldn’t get worse, Danny Williams capitalised on another defensive blunder to tap home from close range after Cieslewicz’s initial effort had been kept out.
Biggest wins in JD Cymru Premier history
Airbus UK 0-12 The New Saints (2019)
Barry Town 12-0 Cemaes Bay (1998)
Bala Town 11-0 Penybont (2022)
The New Saints 11-0 Aberystwyth Town (2 December, 2022)