Bala Town head South towards Bridgend on Saturday as they take on Penybont at the SDM Glass Stadium in front of the Sgorio cameras in a crunch fixture for a top six spot (kick off 5.15pm).
The Town go into the fixture with no defeats in the last four matches in all competitions, with two wins over Aberystwyth Town and draws against Pontypridd United and Caernarfon Town.
After a dip in form in September, the Town will look to keep up a good run of form going into the business end of Phase 1.
Meanwhile, Penybont have dipped in form, with no wins in their last four matches in all competitions, with two defeats and two draws, along with being knocked out of the JD Welsh Cup by Llanelli Town on penalties.
Chris Venables has been amongst the goals as usual for his new side after leaving Maes Tegid this past summer.
Bala's former Captain moved to Penybont after seven successful years at Maes Tegid, and made a huge impact in Bont's first European campaign, by scoring the equaliser in the first leg of their UECL tie.
Venables is competing with Jordan Davies and Aaron Williams at the top of the JD Cymru Premier goalscoring charts, as he sits on 11 goals and just two behind Aaron Williams who occupies top spot.
In all competitions, the forward has 15 goal contributions in all competitions.
It's been pretty even between the two sides in recent meetings, with one victory each and three draws in the last five fixtures, with the most recent meeting being a 2-1 win for the Town at the start of last September, with first half goals from George Newell and Naim Arsan sending them on our way to three points.
Penybont's last victory in this fixture came on the opening day of last season, as a brace from Rhys Kavanagh in the space of five minutes gave his side an opening day victory at the SDM Glass Stadium.